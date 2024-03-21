West Yorkshire Police are appealing for sightings of a 14-year-old girl from Dewsbury who has been reported missing from home.

Taya Smith was last seen leaving her home in the Shaw Cross area of Dewsbury at 3.30pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, March 20) and has failed to return home overnight.

She is described as a white girl, 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with long, blonde hair which she usually wears down. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown Zavetti coat and black trainers.

Police in Kirklees are keen to hear from anyone who believes they have seen Taya or who has any information that could assist them in their enquiries to locate her.

Similarly, Taya herself is being urged by police to make contact to confirm she is safe and well.