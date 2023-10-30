West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to locate a teenager who has been reported missing from Wyke.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to locate Andrea Birkett who has been reported missing from Wyke.

Andrea Birkett, who is 16, was last seen at her home address yesterday evening (Sunday), at around 6pm.

She is described as white female, approximately 5ft5, of slim build with black shoulder length hair and a nose piercing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing to the public to assist with ongoing enquiries to locate her.