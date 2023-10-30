West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to locate a teenager who has been reported missing from Wyke.

Missing people: Police appeal for information to find teenager from Wyke who has gone missing and say they are ‘growing increasingly concerned for her welfare’
Andrea Birkett, who is 16, was last seen at her home address yesterday evening (Sunday), at around 6pm.
She is described as white female, approximately 5ft5, of slim build with black shoulder length hair and a nose piercing.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing to the public to assist with ongoing enquiries to locate her.
Anyone with information on Andrea’s current whereabouts, or anyone who believes they may have seen her, is asked to contact police via 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 1916 of 29 October.