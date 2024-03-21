A girl missing from Dewsbury has been found.

West Yorkshire Police launched an appeal for sightings of the 14-year-old girl from Dewsbury after she was last seen leaving her home yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

They now say she has been found safe and well.

The police would like to thank everyone for their help in sharing the appeal.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can contact police by calling 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.