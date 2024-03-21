Missing people: 14-year-old girl missing from Dewsbury found safe and well police say
A girl missing from Dewsbury has been found.
West Yorkshire Police launched an appeal for sightings of the 14-year-old girl from Dewsbury after she was last seen leaving her home yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).
They now say she has been found safe and well.
The police would like to thank everyone for their help in sharing the appeal.
