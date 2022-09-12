News you can trust since 1858
Missing Mirfield teen found safe and well

Police have found a teenage boy who was missing from Mirfield.

By Sarah Fitton
Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:30 am

Officers made an appeal for anyone who had seen the 14-year-old to get in touch last week.

They have said today that he has been found, safe an well.

He had last been seen at Leeds Railway Station last Monday.

Police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal

Police thanked everyone who helped by sharing their appeal.

Anyone with concerns for a missing person can call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or use the live chat facility on their website.

