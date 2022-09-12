Missing Mirfield teen found safe and well

Officers made an appeal for anyone who had seen the 14-year-old to get in touch last week.

They have said today that he has been found, safe an well.

He had last been seen at Leeds Railway Station last Monday.

Police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police thanked everyone who helped by sharing their appeal.