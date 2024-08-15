Police have confirmed the boys have been found "safe and well."

Two brothers who went missing from Liversedge have been found, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Yousuf and Muhammad Ahmad went missing from their Liversedge home on Monday, August 12.

Officers issued an appeal for help to locate the brothers, saying they were “very concerned” for their welfare, but have announced this morning (Thursday) that they have been found “safe and well.”

A police spokesperson said: “Our thanks to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeals.”