Mirfield’s famous ‘sprinting monk’ - Fr John Gribben - has temporarily hung up his running shoes to focus on his latest fundraising project - a charity auction to be held at the Community of the Resurrection on Thursday, August 14.

Fr John Gribben, who is based at the Community of the Resurrection, on Stocks Bank Road in Mirfield, will be overseeing a charity auction this Thursday, August 14, at the monastery.

Proceeds from the event will go towards future refurbishment plans for the historic building, which was built in 1875 and originally known as Hall Croft.

Fr John will be joined by his brother George, who will be the auctioneer, with people invited to attend to bid on over 150 lots.

The sprightly 81-year-old is renowned for his love of running and claimed a gold medal at the British Masters Indoor Track and Field Championships in February in the 400 metres event.

Items up for grabs at the auction include jewellery, silverware, furniture, church items, and unique artwork, all generously donated by the Community’s supporters.

A provisional catalogue is available to view on the Community’s website;

www.mirfield.org.uk/cr-auction-2025

Viewings are on Wednesday, August 13, between 10.30am and 4pm, and Thursday, August 14, between 10.30am - 1pm.

The charity auction will then begin at 2.15pm on Thursday. Refreshments will also be provided.