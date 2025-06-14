A spritely ‘sprinting monk’ from Mirfield has won a gold medal at a British running championship event at the grand age of 81.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father John Gribben, who lives at the Community of Resurrection, on Stocks Bank Road, competed in the 60m, 200m, and 400m sprint races in the 80+ category at the British Masters Indoor Track and Field Championships in February.

And, inspired by the film Chariots of Fire, he fulfilled a 70-year ambition by claiming gold in the 400 metre race, completing it in two minutes and three seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Father John, who first took up running in the 1950s, has flourished in the last ten years and even takes two buses every Saturday morning to attend a Parkrun event in Huddersfield.

Father John Gribben, who lives at the Community of Resurrection, on Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield, competed in the 60m, 200m, and 400m sprint races in the 80+ category at the British Masters Indoor Track and Field Championships.

He has also raised £6,000 for the Tariro charity, which helps young people in Zimbabwe.

Despite the unexpected win, Father John says he doesn’t believe there was any divine intervention behind his win, instead crediting it to his hard work and the support others have given him.

He said: “I’d hate to think that I was using something that gave me an advantage of the others, other than my training and my strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, the encouragement that comes from my faith is a great help. There have been bad nights, or nights when I’ve had too much to eat, when I’m not in the mood for going out for a run.

Father John fulfilled a 70-year ambition by claiming gold in the 400 metre race, completing it in two minutes and three seconds.

“I just say to my saviour, ‘if you go with me, I’ll go running’, and then I start to get my gear on and go out.

“As to being given an extra surge of energy or strength, I’m not sure that would be fair.”

As well as his gold in the 400 metres, Father John also achieved bronze in the 60 metres with a time of 13.16 seconds, and in the 200 metres with a time of 47.66 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Father John joined the Community of the Resurrection in 1979 after moving from Belfast. He discovered the monastery on a visit to Liverpool in 1966, while he was watching Brazil play in the World Cup.

Father John at the Community of Resurrection in Mirfield.

He has since devoted his life to prayer, worship, and the ministry.

For the last 10 years, he's found solace in running and keeps fit by training six days a week, involving a mixture of running around the monastery, at his local Parkrun and hitting the gym.

To donate to Father John’s fundraising efforts, visit: https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/27360