The beers - Tumbledown and Baldrick Porter - have been produced by Sheffield-based Stancill Brewery, especially for the Old Colonial over the course of Remembrance weekend.

Tumbledown, a 4.0 per cent pale ale, pays tribute to the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict, whilst Baldrick Porter is a 6.2 per cent dark ale which, according to the pub’s landlord Tim Wood, “pulls no punches.”

Mr Wood, who has also helped organise Mirfield’s Remembrance Parade on Sunday, says the barrels have been produced to honour those who have lost their lives since World War I.

Tim Wood, landlord at the Old Colonial where two commemorative ales have been put on for Remembrance weekend.

He said: “They are just on for Remembrance. We started early by putting them out on Thursday, but they will be out on Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the barrels run out.

“We are hoping for a good glug on Sunday after the parade. It is the act of remembrance. When we slacken our uniforms, undo our top bottoms and take our caps off after the event, it is nice to unwind with a drop of decent ale and that is what we specialise in here.

“We have had it produced specially to make money for good causes. A percentage of what we sell is going back into the local veterans charity fund.

“So for every pint drunk, money is going back to a very good cause and Stancill Brewery have been very supportive.

“The Porter pulls no punches at 6.2 per cent!”