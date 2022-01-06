Mirfield woman's kindness campaign helps beat the post-Christmas blues

Kelly Williams has been driving around Dewsbury and the rest of Yorkshire in her big yellow van, leaving little surprises for others to find.

She hopes the gifts will brighten up their day and encourage them to consider doing the same.

“It’s about the joy of giving and hopefully inspiring others,” she said.

The former postwoman, who is now a happiness coach, travelled from John O’Groats right down to Land’s End earlier this year, leaving sunflower seeds, toys and “Happy Bags” - anything that she thought might bring a smile to people’s faces during these challenging times.

Her “12 Days of Christmas Kindness” campaign has seen her driving around Yorkshire, stopping in Dewsbury, Huddersfield, Bradford and Scarborough, putting up her “Happy Bench” posters and leaving gifts.

She said the post-festive idea came to her after hearing that more than two million Secret Santa presents are thrown away after Christmas.

“I thought it would be a cool idea to encourage people to wrap up their unwanted Secret Santas and Christmas presents and then leave them on benches for people to find,” she said.

“As the joy of Christmas slowly fades and we head into an uncertain winter, an idea like this could really lift people’s spirits to help them through the post-winter blues.

“These last two years have been so challenging for all of us, we can all do our bit and spread a little sunshine this winter.”

Kelly has already had feedback from two boys who found one of her gifts and went home to fill a box with some of their toys, which they then left on a bench for someone to discover.