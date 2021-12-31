Mirfield woman on a '12 Days of Christmas Kindness' tour of the UK

Kelly Williams, of Mirfield, is driving around the UK in her big yellow van to lift people's spirits as part of her '12 Days of Christmas Kindness' campaign

Kelly Williams is travelling the country in her van Sol (also known as #TheYellowVanOfLove) putting up "Happy Bench" posters and leaving acts of kindness for people to find.

So far, she has headed from John O Groats right down to Land's End leaving sunflower seeds, DVDs, toys and "Happy Bags" - anything that she thinks might bring a smile to people's faces during these challenging times.

"I thought it would be a cool idea to encourage people to wrap up their unwanted Secret Santas and Christmas presents and then leave them on benches for people to find," Kelly said.

"To get everyone in the mood, I’ve actually recorded a song. It’s the 12 Days of Christmas song but I’ve very cleverly changed the words!

"As the joy of Christmas slowly fades and we head into an uncertain winter, an idea like this could really lift people's spirits to help them through the post winter blues.