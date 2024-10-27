Veterans in Mirfield gathered at the Old Colonial last Sunday (October 20) to commemorate Trafalgar Day.

The pub’s landlord Tim Wood, renowned for supporting the area’s members of the Crown services, provided a free Sunday lunch to around 20 veterans and their families, while former Mayor of Mirfield, Major David Pinder (retired) gave a speech about the Battle of Trafalgar.

Tim told the Reporter Series after the event: “It was excellent. David’s speech was very well received. It was a very well researched speech on the tactics deployed at the battle.

“It was an excellent afternoon, with guests staying well into the evening for a glass of port. Everybody enjoyed it.”

Trafalgar Day is celebrated annually on October 21 and honours the triumph of the Royal Navy’s victory over Spanish and French fleets at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.

And Tim hopes that the day, in the future, could be turned into a bank holiday.

He said: “The veterans all thought it was a good idea to have a bank holiday.

“There have been events at Windsor and big parades to commemorate Trafalgar Day. I hope that is a nod in the right direction to resurrecting Trafalgar Day throughout the country.”