Mirfield Show team seeking new recruits for its 'comeback' event in 2022

Louise Hardy (vice-chair/head of show), John Rockett (stalls manager) and Nicki Dickson (horticulture secretary) at Mirfield Showground

The event will be held on the showground, off Huddersfield Road, on Sunday, August 21, 2022 and the team is looking for new recruits to join the committee.

Jonathan Evans, the show committee chairman, said: “We are busy at the moment planning our 'comeback' show after two years of no shows.

"The next meeting will be our annual general meeting on Monday, December 13. We are looking for interested people to join us on our committee, or indeed, maybe just as volunteers for the day itself.

"Everyone is welcome to attend. Maybe you would like to come along just to see what we are about?”

Louise Hardy, vice-chairman, said: “We do think of ourselves as a big family. We help and support each other.

"There is a huge range of skills across the committee. Nobody walked in with those skills pre-existing – they have been developed over the years.

"Many of us have surprised ourselves with what we can do! If you think this might interest you, why not give it a go?”

Louise added: “We have just hosted an additional event especially for the run-up to Christmas at the community centre in Mirfield.

"It was a Christmas craft afternoon for the participants to create their own festive items such as wreaths, Christmas cards, table decorations and more.

"The best news – it was absolutely free to come with all materials provided too. The tickets went like hot cakes – 50 in total. We had a great afternoon.

"We must thank the community centre, Westfield Nurseries and Maughan’s Bakery.”

Joseph Kelly, head of marketing, said: “We are delighted to be chosen by the Co-op in their Local Community Fund as a local cause for donations.

"When Co-op members buy selected products and services, 1p from every pound spent goes to support local causes like ours. It’s a great scheme whereby local people can support local organisations.”