Mirfield Show set to return with a Jubilee themed spectacular at 2022 event

After keeping the event alive through virtual competitions during the pandemic, now the show will make its much-anticipated return for the first time since 2019.

Show chairman Jonathan Evans said: “It’s been a very tough couple of years for everyone, and some lives have been changed forever.

"But we in the committee are focusing our minds and attention on putting on a great show for you on Sunday, August 21.”

Mirfield Show will be held on Sunday, August 21

In this special Royal year, the main theme is the Jubilee.

The 2022 show will feature the usual, much-loved attractions including the live music stage, Pinxton puppet show, soft play area for little ones, chicks hatching in the marquee, and much more.

The main marquee will be displaying the competition entries with classes for children and adults in handicraft, baking, flowers and vegetables. Other competitions elsewhere on the field will be the Fun Dog Show, Horse and Pony Show and Baby Show.

The schedules and rules of entry for all the competitions can be found at www.mirfieldshow.com and they can also be picked up at Ramsden’s Butchers in the town centre.

There will be a packed “high street” of stalls for those who like a bit of retail therapy and there will be a range of food vans to tempt all tastes.

In the Made in Yorkshire craft tent there will be a pot throwing demonstration.

There will be a host of attractions especially for children including a bungee trampoline, circus skills and a ride-on train.

The main ring will once again be hosting the featured attractions. This will start with the horse and pony show competition.

The Stannage Stunt team will be performing stunts with motorcycles.

The Rockwood Harriers will be bringing their hound pack for a display in the main ring.

Also performing will be local dance troupes – Sutton School of Performing Arts and Katie Philpott School of Dance.

There will be a special “End of the Show Show” for all to join in at the close.

Jonathan said: “It will be a spectacular end to the show. We are encouraging flag waving - especially home-made flags - and there will be a prize for the best home-made Jubilee flag.”

Jonathan added: “It takes a lot of dedicated people to put on the show. It can be hard work – especially on the day. But it is immensely rewarding watching people enjoy themselves.

"We are always looking out for volunteers to become committee members or just to volunteer on show weekend.

"If you think that you would like to be part of our show, please visit www.mirfieldshow.com and follow the link to volunteer.”

Mirfield Show will be held at The Showground, on Huddersfield Road, on Sunday, August 21.

Tickets are available in advance via the website and at selected shops and are priced £6. These will be available until midday the day before the show and up to midnight online.