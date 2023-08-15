The marquees are going up this week and the show team are ready to present an action-packed day at the showground, on Huddersfield Road.

Jonathan Evans, show chairman, said: “Life has become very difficult for many over the last couple of years.

"We think we are all ready for a bit of fun! And we’ve got a full, fun-packed day lined up ahead.

This year's event has a 'back to the farm' theme

“Our team of volunteers have been working throughout the year putting the day together.

"Our theme for the day is ‘Back to the Farm’. And this is reflected all around the field with lots of farming-related attractions.

“We aim to provide a fun family day, at a reasonable cost. This is really important, especially this year when everyone is having to tighten their belts. Many of our attractions are free.”

There are two main ring attractions on the day: Bob Hogg and the Lamb National, and a sheepdog display sponsored by Miller Homes.

The BBC Countryfile programme featured this entertainment spectacle, to the amusement of the presenters as they were allocated their own runners and riders.

Bob uses the natural hardiness, agility and intelligence of the Herdwick sheep to negotiate the obstacles using one of his sheepdogs to herd them around the course.

After being paraded in their own colours, they are introduced to the audience and then the fun starts.

The second attraction is once again provided by Bob Hogg and his sheepdog and duck display.

Here is the running order for the day:

General

8.30am - Showground gates open for horse show only.

10.30am – Stalls and attractions open.

10.30am – Music stage opens.

Main Ring

8.30am – Horse and Pony Show.

11.15am – Rare Breeds Survival Trust Animal Parade.

11.45am – ATC Marching Band.

12pm – Welcome speech.

12.10pm – Bob Hogg’s Lamb National.

12.40pm – Katie Philpott School of Dance.

1pm – Children’s fancy dress.

1.10pm – Bob Hogg’s Sheepdog and Duck Display.

1.40pm – Tug of war semi-finals.

2pm – Sutton School of Performing Arts.

2.20pm – Bob Hogg’s Lamb National.

2.50pm – Tug of war final.

3pm – Bob Hogg’s Sheepdog and Duck Display.

3.30pm – ATC Marching Band.

3.40pm – End of the Show Show (featuring West Yorkshire Rock Choir and guests).

4.20pm – Main Ring closes.

Band Tent

11am – Grange Moor Brass Band.

12.30pm – Grange Moor Brass Band.

2pm – Grange Moor Brass Band.

Competitions Marquee

7.30am – Flower and vegetable exhibit entries open.

7.30am – Domestic and children’s entries open.

9.45am – Entries close.

10am – Marquee closes. Judging begins.

12pm – Marquee re-opens.

12pm – Baby Show entries open.

1pm – Baby Show.

2.30pm – Presentations for prize winners.

4pm – Exhibits can be removed.

4.30pm – Marquee closes.

Horse and Pony Show

7.30am – Registration opens.

8.30am – First class begins.

11am – Horse and Pony Show closes.

Dog Show

10am – Registration opens.

11am – First class begins.

3.30pm – Championship class begins.

Children’s Ring

10.30am – Welly wanging.

11.45am – Make and fly aeroplanes.

1.30pm – Ball game: Basketball.

2.45pm – Skipping and hoops.