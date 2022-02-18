Mirfield selected to represent Yorkshire at Britain in Bloom contest

Mirfield in Bloom volunteers

Mirfield will be the county’s entry in the large town category at this year’s annual horticultural showcase, and the Bloom group is promising to do its best to bring the title home.

Christine Sykes, secretary of Mirfield in Bloom, said: “Everyone is so enthusiastic and we are doing all that we can to work for it, including some projects that we think will impress them.

“We have always been more than just flowers. The RHS is looking at biodiversity and things like that, not just flower beds and arrangements.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watering planters in the town centre

“It’s an honour to be chosen to represent Yorkshire. We will be trying all we can and will do our best.”

Mirfield in Bloom was only formed five years ago but has already enjoyed success.

“We were formed in November 2017 and entered the following summer and got gold and did the same the year after,” Christine said.

“Because we were successful we were picked to represent Yorkshire but because of the pandemic it all got cancelled.

“We were judged online last year and were highly commended.

"We were told by Yorkshire in Bloom that they never nominate the same town twice in a row but they made an exception for us as we have not been judged properly and they have decided to nominate us again.

“We are going to be judged at the end of July. There will hopefully be two judges coming and they are very prescriptive so we are going to have to be on our toes.”

The Bloom group expressed its thanks to Mirfield Town Council and the John Cotton Group for their financial support, and to its dedicated group of volunteers.

“We have nearly 100 supporters,” Christine said. “We ask people to help us out in a working party for as little or long as possible.

"If they are able to do a little bit, that’s fine, and if they are able to do a lot, that’s equally as good.