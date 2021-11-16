Mirfield school set to launch a new early years unit in 2022

Judy Wood, head teacher at Old Bank Academy in Mirfield

Old Bank Academy, on Taylor Hall Lane, will offer places for three-year-olds in a new-look environment.

Since becoming an academy and joining the Impact Education Multi Academy Trust, the school has made some major improvements in its early years learning provision.

With the support from Impact Education, the school now has both indoor and outdoor areas resourced by Early Excellence, which provide high quality early learning provision.

Judy Wood, head teacher at Old Bank Academy, said: “Here at Old Bank Academy we work closely with our community and recognised the need for a three-year-old provision.

“We are really excited to be able to offer nursery provision from January 2022, which will run as part of an early years foundation stage unit.

“High quality provision from Early Excellence will support children to achieve outcomes and to promote a good level of development. We can’t wait to meet everyone!”

The academy is inviting parents and carers of young children to its Stay & Play session on Wednesday, November 17 from 3.30pm to 4.15pm.

More information will be released closer to the New Year about the new nursery but the academy is encouraging parents and carers to register their interest now before all the places are taken.