Mirfield school raises nearly £4,000 in memory of much missed teacher

Crossley Fields School in Mirfield has raised nearly £4,000 for Kirkwood Hospice in memory of teacher Laura Cook, who died last year

Crossley Fields Junior and Infant School held a bake sale in September as part of Kirkwood's "Big Get Together" campaign and then took part in the Reindeer Dash in December.

The bake sale brought in £791 and the Reindeer Dash raised a whopping £3,068.88, resulting in a total of £3,859.88.

The money has been donated to the hospice in memory of teacher Laura Cook, who died last October after a battle with cancer.

Fundraising events included the Reindeer Dash in December

Laura and her family were supported by the specially trained team at Kirkwood Hospice.

School spokesperson Sarah Brady said: "For the bake sale, the children loved getting stuck in with their cooking skills both in school and at home. We were absolutely inundated with baked goods from all our fantastic families.

"The Reindeer Dash was great fun too. Each child had a set of antlers and a red nose, and spent lots of time outdoors, charging round and getting lots of exercise.

"They were sponsored by their friends and relatives, who were super generous as always.

"We're also hoping to hold another bake sale in March, linked to World Book Day and the launch of our new library in memory of Mrs Cook - our much missed colleague and friend, and our link to Kirkwood."

Speaking about the fundraising, pupil Hadley, aged 11, said: "The experience has made me feel happy for the people who are receiving the money and proud that I can help the hospice.

"My favourite event was the Reindeer Dash because of the exercise we got to do."

Anniyah, also 11, said: "It’s made me feel good raising money for Kirkwood Hospice because my uncle was there.

"I feel I’ve made a difference to the people that go there.