Mirfield school launches Parent Hub to offer advice and support

The launch of the Parent Hub at Old Bank Academy, Mirfield

Parents who have a child attending the school are invited to the daily drop-in sessions in “The Orchard” room at Old Bank Academy, between 9.30am and 11.30am, Monday-Friday.

Barbara Cooper, the school’s attendance and pastoral officer who leads the Parent Hub, believes it will provide a safe place to develop a close relationship with parents, which will ultimately reflect positively on the students at Old Bank Academy.

“If teachers, parents and carers all talk and listen to each other, we can develop trust for one another and achieve the same goal for their children together,” she said.

Head teacher Judy Wood said: “Over the years we’ve developed a close relationship with our students and their parents at Old Bank Academy and now we finally have a dedicated place to support them.

"When we understand our pupils’ parents better, we gain insight on how to improve their children’s lives too, both at school and at home.”