Mirfield school creating an ampitheatre to develop pupil's performing skills

An ampitheatre is being created at Old Bank Academy in Mirfield

Old Bank Academy is in the process of creating some outdoor classroom features including an amphitheatre and a half-hexagon stage at the site on Taylor Hall Lane.

The arena will help its pupils grow confidence, remove stage fright and improve their oracy skills.

The amphitheatre is a functional performance building as it offers shade and shelter at playtime while being used as an outdoor performance seating area.

The structure being created

Head teacher Judy Wood said: “We’re really excited about the amphitheatre, which should be ready in two weeks depending on the weather.

"The amphitheatre will give our children the opportunity to perform plays, poems, recitals, instruments and grow in confidence while developing oracy skills.