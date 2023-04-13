Miller Homes’ 67-home development on the ancient floodplain at Granny Lane saw a planning battle spanning several years with concerns raised by residents around the site’s tendency to flood during periods of heavy rain. An initial application was approved in December 2019 but went back to committee as campaigners said that the approval was on the basis of inaccurate flood zone information.

As a result, the application was later refused in February 2021 but the developer went on to win an appeal much to the dismay of the Granny Lane Area Action Group (GLAAG). The approval came with a Construction Management Plan, detailing a series of conditions the developer has to adhere to.

This includes measures for the cleaning of the site, working hours and mitigation of sound and vibration. However, with work now well underway, local residents and a local councillor have spoken out and are adamant that the developer continues to ignore the plan causing problems in the area.

Members of the Granny Lane Area Action Group (GLAAG) by Meadowland in Hopton Bottom, near Mirfield.

A spokesperson for the GLAAG said: “When planning permission was given by the planning inspector in December 2021, there were 26 conditions put in place covering mitigation for increased flooding risks to existing residents. A Construction Management Plan stipulates working practices such as working hours, cleaning of pavements and roads, along with the routes allowed for heavy goods vehicles to protect other road users and reduce the risk to the weak bridge by the Ship Inn.

“Since the development began it has become clear that these conditions are being ignored by the developer, neither are they being enforced by Kirklees Council. Working has taken place on Sundays, the pavements and lanes are filthy. HGVs regularly block the pavement putting pedestrians at risk, this has been reported to the police, and HGVs continue along the prohibited route over the weak bridge and along Steanard Lane.

“Miller Homes have chosen not to sign up to the Considerate Constructors Scheme for this site, therefore there is no self-regulatory monitoring of construction practices at the site.

“As a resident group, we are totally at a loss to understand why conditions that were put in place are ignored with no enforcement. Residents were aware of the impact of the development so close to their homes, but felt conditions could help to lessen this, instead, we are subject to unacceptable working practices on a daily basis, it seems to us that the health, safety and well being of existing residents don’t matter to the developer and enforcement agencies.”

The Granny Lane development site plan.

Mirfield ward councillor Vivien Lees-Hamilton (Conservative) said: “I’ve had enough with the way the developers are treating the area, and so have the residents. There are HGVs blocking the footpath, mud all over the roads, and footpaths, which I have had to report to Kirklees on numerous occasions.

“The developers do not have to live with the chaos they are creating but my residents and passing traffic do. In October 2019 there were just short of three thousand vehicle movements along that stretch of road per day.

“The developers’ approach to road safety is somewhat cavalier to say the least.”

Addressing the concerns, a Miller Homes spokesperson said: “As with any of our live development sites we take the health and safety of our operations and their impact on the community very seriously.

"All our contractors and suppliers are required to adhere to the associated planning approval and construction management plan, which also defines the requirements around working hours, noise, vibration and remediation required to deal with dust and mud. The works at Granny Lane are being completed in line with these associated standards and parameters.

