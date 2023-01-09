Council tenants living on Fenton Street in Mirfield claim they have ‘got nowhere’ after reporting a series of ‘horrific’ living conditions such as rat holes, rat infestations, rotten windows, leaking guttering and dead birds in the ceiling.

One resident, 72 year-old Margaret Coates, claims she has had rat holes in her garden since she moved in seven years ago. She said: “They have been investigated various times and have smoke bombs and cameras put down. But, that’s where it stopped.

“Then in September 2022, pest control came in and verified that it was rats.

Eileen Scaife, Coun Vivien Lees-Hamilton and Margaret Coates.

“They did three lot’s of baiting and they are no longer in the property, but the upshot of that was that the civil engineers did need to excavate.

“However, I was told shortly after that it was put down as routine and that it wasn’t urgent.”

The excavation was due to be carried out on Fenton Street on Monday, December 19, 2022, however Margaret claims that the issue has still not been resolved.

Margaret added: “If I get rats back in my flat I will go ballistic because someone is definitely responsible for not having completed the job.

One of the rat holes in Margaret's garden.

“I had the rats in my flat for two to three weeks in September 2022.

“I had made three home-made apple and blackberry crumbles and they were too warm to go in the fridge at night, so I left them on the worktop.

“I got up the following morning and they had all been chavelled, eaten and walked all over.

“They had been all over my work-tops of course and all in the cupboards were the droppings, so I have had everything to take out of my cupboards and wash and put back.

The council-run building has rotten windows and leaking guttering.

“It's been awful and I have just got nowhere with the council.

“The Kirklees motto is ‘together we serve’, but they have not been serving me.”

However rats are not the only issue these tenants have faced, with one resident still waiting for an accessible shower, 14 months after she slipped and fell.

74 year-old Eileen Scaife, who has lived on Fenton Street for 17 years, suffers from arthritis of the spine and after a fall on Sunday, November 11, 2021, she has struggled to get in and out of the bath alone.

She said: “If I could climb in that bath and use it, I would. My daughter has tried with me, but I can’t do it - I am frightened.

“It would be so nice to think I could have a shower on my own without having to go to my daughters and feel as though I am a nuisance to my family.

“I want to be independent and I am as independent as I can be. The walk-in shower would make such a difference.

“I am not asking for a new sink or toilet, I don't need those. I just want to be able to bathe when I want.

“I don’t know what to do anymore. Kirklees Council have told me that I am not classed as urgent or priority, but I wouldn't have asked for it if I didn't need it.

“They just think me and Margaret are two silly old women.”

Mirfield councillor, Vivien Lees-Hamilton says she feels ‘horrified’ by the situations these residents have been living with. She said: “The issues are not improving, they are only getting worse.

“The rats have now got into another property, they travelled up the waste pipe at the back, chewed their way out of the waste pipe, which then of course flooded the bathroom.

“Someone from flooding came out to them and replaced the waste pipe, but the rats are still in.

“I am not a drain expert, but I don’t know why they aint digging up at the back where all the holes are, it needs excavating to find that collapsed sewer pipe.

“The holes are bigger and there are now more. The residents are scared to go outside.

“We also have a resident in the early stages of pregnancy, living with a dead bird and bird faeces above her bedroom ceiling - it's getting absolutely ridiculous.

“We are also still chasing Eileen's shower date. I can’t believe we are here over a year later waiting for something as simple as an accessible shower.

“In my mind issues such as rats and accessible showers should be dealt with very quickly.

“Even though I am not living this, I am horrified by it.

“What gets me the most is that if this was a private landlord, they would be in court before now.”

In response to the issues on Fenton Street, a spokesperson from Kirklees Council said: “We are aware of concerns raised by residents in Mirfield.

“While our teams have frequently visited the properties to carry out repairs, outstanding jobs, including fixing the outdoor drain, will be completed as soon as possible.

“The council makes every effort to ensure that homes are pest-free, and our teams will continue investigating to make sure rodent activity is controlled.

“Our housing officers are working with tenants to keep them updated on progress to address the concerns raised in a timely manner.

