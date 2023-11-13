News you can trust since 1858
Mirfield remembers: 25 photos from 'tremendous' Remembrance Parade - and biggest outside of London

Thousands of people lined the streets of Mirfield for the largest Remembrance Parade outside of London to pay their respects to those who have lost their lives in military conflicts.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 13th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT

The highly-regarded procession set off in heavy rain from Lowlands Road at 2pm before making its way to Ings Grove Park for a memorial and wreath-laying service.

Organiser Tim Wood said:

“It is the biggest parade of its kind outside Whitehall in London. It has a reputation which Mirfield is very proud of.

“And, despite the weather, it didn’t dampen brave little Mirfield’s spirit.

“I’d like to thank everybody who turned out to support the event. What a tremendous effort from everybody.”

Here are 25 photos from Mirfield’s Remembrance parade and service.

