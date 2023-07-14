Arranged by the branch’s chairman, Sgt Richard Conley of 29 Sqn, 18 veterans and members from Mirfield, as well as from Huddersfield and Yeadon, visited the famous Lincolnshire military base and got the chance to sit in the cockpit of ‘Blackjack’, a Typhoon Display aircraft.

They were also treated to a tour of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight visitor centre, as well as getting up close to an EJ200 jet engine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Wood, whose Old Colonial pub is Mirfield RAFA’s headquarters, said of the visit:

Members and veterans of Mirfield RAFA paid a visit to RAF Coningsby last month.

“It was very, very interesting and really awe-inspiring. I had never been so close to a military aircraft before, never mind in the cockpit. There was an expert guided tour, an excellent talk and we were really close to the aircraft. It was proper VIP.