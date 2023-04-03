News you can trust since 1858
Mirfield pub quiz night and charity auction raises nearly £500 to support RAF veterans

A Mirfield pub has raised nearly £500 for the town’s branch of RAFA at a quiz night and charity auction - which will help ‘provide support to local veterans and their families’.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The Old Colonial, on Dunbottle Lane, hosted the event on Saturday, March 25, and raised £485 for Mirfield RAFA (Royal Air Force Association).

Branch chairman, Richard Conley, said: “We are hoping to put this money to good use, with the training of five branch members as RAFA welfare officers and case workers, providing support to RAF veterans and their families in the local Community.

“A selection of RAF Typhoon display team merchandise was also auctioned off to raise additional funds. These included two prints signed by the 2022 display team pilot, Flt Lt Adam ‘Paddy’ O'Hare.

From left, Mirfield RAFA branch chairman Richard Conley, with RAF veterans Dylan Robson and Clive Thompson.
“Certificates of appreciation were also presented to Leisa Cole, secretary, Tom Miskell, treasurer, Mark Taylor, membership secretary, and our hosts for the evening, Tim and Carol Wood, for their steadfast support of the branch over the last three years.”

Mr Wood, landlord at the Old Colonial, added: “It was a superb night and it was well attended. The money will help the Mirfield branch to manage our own projects.

“We will also be fundraising at the Mirfield Show and we will be doing something later on in the summer as well. Hopefully, as the pot builds up, we will be able to do more and more.”

The Old Colonial, Dunbottle Lane, Mirfield
Tim Wood, landlord at the Old Colonial
MirfieldRAFCommunity