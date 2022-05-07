Mirfield pub landlord training for gruelling 100,000 tonnes weightlifting challenge

Tim Wood training for his weightlifting challenge, with adjudicator Jeannie Ellam, at Roy Ellam's Gym, Mirfield

Tim Wood, who runs The Old Colonial on Dunbottle Lane, is training ahead of an attempt to lift 100,000 tonnes in ten days in aid of the Army Commandos’ Benevolent Fund.

The challenge is the latest in a series of fundraising events Tim, a stalwart of the Mirfield branch of the Royal British Legion for many years, has taken on to support military charities.

Last year he completed his 72-day “Challenger Challenge” - to lift the equivalent weight of a Challenger tank every day.