Tim Wood, who has run the Old Colonial on Dunbottle Lane for nearly 30 years, put together more than 20 Christmas hampers as part of his Crown and Proud (CAP) project before personally delivering them at the weekend.

He said: “I have been doing it for the last few years. I set up my own thing called CAP, Crown and Proud, supporting all crown services and for anyone who’s worn the King and Queen’s crown.

“I have lived here for a long time and I have got a community-led pub that I have had for knocking-on 30 years and I’ve been in the licence-trade for 43 years so I know a lot of people and I have a good working knowledge of people within the community.

Tim Wood, landlord of the Old Colonial in Mirfield, with his Christmas hampers which were distributed to the elderly around the town.

“I’m not saying they all need this assistance but it’s just nice to be nice isn’t it? And for the older generation, for them to get a knock on the door and get a Christmas parcel, it’s nice for them too.

“I don’t tell them in advance. I’ve got most of their phone numbers and I know where a lot of them live and I say, ‘Are you about in the next hour because I’ve got a Christmas hamper for you?’. I then take them it, have a natter, and deliver the next one.”

Mr Wood’s hampers consisted of all sorts of goodies for Christmas including Christmas cake, homemade parkin, ham from Haigh’s Farm Shop, apple and oranges and Yorkshire Mixtures.

