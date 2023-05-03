The Old Colonial, on Dunbottle Lane, has been decorated in a sea of red, blue and white ahead of marking Saturday’s historical occasion with a full day of activities.

And landlord Tim Wood has added ‘to the splendour of the event’ thanks to the special arrival of the royal couple in time to celebrate the big day, which sees the pub opening its doors at 10.30am to screen all of the coverage.

Tim said: “We have ordered them specially for the occasion to make it a bit more realistic. Camilla’s face pops out so we can have people wanting to be Camilla which will be nice! We have got the guardsman as well.

Tim Wood with the lifesize cardboard cutouts of King Charles III and the Queen Consort at the Old Colonial.

“We are hoping for a good day and a good turn out. They are just to add to the splendour of the event. You can’t go too far wrong with a 3D cardboard cutout of your monarchs! You would think you are actually standing next to them in person!

“They are like a second family to most loyal Britons throughout the ages. We share their ups and downs and I suppose if they had the chance they would do the same with us.

“It makes Britain unique. They do so much for the country and to the Commonwealth. They are still here and they are still a good force for Britain and, of course, they are a massive tourist attraction.”

And Tim is looking forward to his first coronation.

The Old Colonial has got two special commemorative beers to honour the coronation - Grain of Thrones produced by Copper Dragon and Rex by Sheffield-based brewery Stancill.

“I missed the first coronation, mainly due to the fact that I wasn’t born for another four years,” he revealed. “It will be my first coronation and I am proper looking forward to it. I am sure there will be people who are miles younger than me that when we get to the next coronation they will be able to say they remembered the last one.

“There are people around now who remember the first one and there are people around who remember the one before that! They are good, good days. And we get three bank holidays in one month!”

People attending the pub’s coronation celebrations for the full day will be treated to a breakfast brunch, including bacon and sausage sandwiches, as well as Bucks Fizz, which will then be followed by an afternoon garden party and a royal deluxe high tea, at a cost of £15 per head. Separately, brunch is priced at £6 and afternoon tea at £12. Advanced bookings for food are required.

Tim said: “We’d like people to come and watch it here with us. We have done the place out in fine Royal fashion. We have got a breakfast brunch of bacon and sausage butties and Bucks Fizz followed by a high tea a little bit later on.

The Old Colonial in Mirfield is a sea of red, white and blue ahead of the coronation celebrations this weekend.

“We hope people enjoy the day with us. It is all being done at very sensible prices. We know there is a cost of living crisis but we have done things so it is favourable to other people’s pockets rather than our own.

“We want people to come out and enjoy the day rather than stay at home.”

People can also have their photos taken with the King and Queen Consort at a cost of £1, which will be donated to the veteran fund.

In addition, the pub has got two special commemorative beers to honour the coronation; Grain of Thrones produced by Copper Dragon and Rex by Sheffield-based brewery Stancill.

