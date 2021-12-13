Mirfield Parish Team Pantomime back on stage with Treasure Island

Cast members of Mirfield Parish Team Pantomime's production of Treasure Island. Back row from the left are Alex Bass, Paul Blakeley, Dan Smith and Graham Ervine. Front row from the left are Connie Hudson, Taylor Smith, Violet Learie, April Crawshaw and Matilda Abed

The panto will include all the very best of a traditional pantomime, including custard pies, gaudy costumes, plenty of baddies to boo and, of course, a large, talking, pantomime parrot.

The heroic, thigh slapping goodies are pitted against the cunning of some gruesome baddies, as Mrs Hawkins and gang search for hidden pirate treasure in order to save her pub from rack and ruin, in a race against Long John Silver and his crew of hideous pirates who want it all for themselves.

From eye patches and treasure chests, to sword and food fighting, there is not a dull moment in this rollercoaster adventure.

Mirfield Parish Team Pantomime is in its 73rd year as a community group and is made up of local singers, dancers and actors who come together in their spare time every year and put on a performance to entertain the local community.

Having unfortunately had to miss last year's performance due to Covid restrictions, the group is back this year and even more keen to put on the performance of a lifetime and entertain the masses.

Director, Laura Brown, said: “I’m so proud of everyone that has come together to help put together this years pantomime.

"We are all volunteers, and it’s great to see people develop throughout the years, build confidence, improve their skills, while passing on their experience to newer members to ensure every year just gets better and better.

"There’s an age range of nearly 60 years from our youngest chorus member to our oldest cast member, so it just shows the vast range of people that come together to put on this show.

"Treasure Island isn’t a pantomime we have done before, but it has a great storyline, lots of audience participation and plenty of laughs, and I am sure it will become one of your favourite ever pantomimes.

"We are anticipating it will be another sell-out year, so please get your tickets whilst you can, as we wouldn’t want anyone to miss out.”

The performances are will take place at St Mary's Hall, Church Lane, Mirfield on February 2, 3 and 4 at 7.15pm, plus at 1pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, February 5.

Tickets are priced £7 for adults and £5 for concessions, however all tickets for the show’s opening night on Wednesday, February 2, are £5.