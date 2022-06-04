Mirfield Navy Commander to take lead role at Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant

During final preparations at HMS Collingwood in Fareham, those taking part have spoken of their pride and excitement.

Lieutenant Commander Robin Hainsworth, who now lives in Batley and is a former Dewsbury Sea Cadet, said: “A lot of effort has gone into preparation for the pageant event on Sunday.

"We want to make sure everything is perfect for Her Majesty.

The Royal Navy State Ceremonial Team putting personnel through their paces at HMS Collingwood in Fareham, Hampshire ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London on Sunday, June 5

“We want to be immaculate and that’s why we’ve been practising for weeks and ensuring our uniform and rifle drills are up to that standard.

“We want to do the event justice and make sure everyone gives a good impression of themselves.

"The Queen has been reigning 70 years and over the past 1,000 years of having a monarchy we’ve never had a Platinum Jubilee, so it’s an important day.”

Sailors and marines will be involved in the first section of the pageant titled "Queen and Country", alongside the other services and also personnel from Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, Ghana, Belize, Jamaica and Sri Lanka.

