News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
27 minutes ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
41 minutes ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
1 hour ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
3 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation

Mirfield National Lottery winner, Susan Crossland, donates knitted outfits for premature babies to Alder Hey Children's Charity

Neonatal babies at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool have been receiving some tender loving care and a warm welcome into the world from a big-hearted National Lottery winner from Mirfield.

By Jessica Barton
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 17:23 BST

Susan Crossland, who won £1.2M in 2008 and had two premature babies herself, understands first-hand how difficult it can be during the first few weeks and months of an early newborn's life.

So, she set to work creating a range of outfits, from cardigans and bonnets to bootees and mittens and today (Wednesday) Susan handed over dozens of miniature outfits to the Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Susan said: “Alder Hey does incredible work. Ever since winning the lottery I have always tried to dedicate as much time as possible to supporting charity.

National Lottery Winner Susan Crossland from Mirfield with her carefully knitted items. (Image: Anthony Devlin)National Lottery Winner Susan Crossland from Mirfield with her carefully knitted items. (Image: Anthony Devlin)
National Lottery Winner Susan Crossland from Mirfield with her carefully knitted items. (Image: Anthony Devlin)
Most Popular

“There are obviously so many good causes to help and I try to do as much as I possibly can.

“Having had two premature babies myself, the neonatal baby unit is something which is very close to my heart.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I love knitting and I know how difficult it can be during the first few weeks and months of a premature baby’s life to find suitable clothes and lovely outfits.

“I have tried to be as creative as possible and it has been wonderful to visit Alder Hey today and hand over the outfits.”

National Lottery Winner Susan Crossland with one-year-old Frankie Hayes and mother Jessica Short. (Image: Anthony Devlin)National Lottery Winner Susan Crossland with one-year-old Frankie Hayes and mother Jessica Short. (Image: Anthony Devlin)
National Lottery Winner Susan Crossland with one-year-old Frankie Hayes and mother Jessica Short. (Image: Anthony Devlin)

Jessica Short was at the hospital to accept the donations on behalf of the Charity, along with her son, one year old Frankie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prior to birth Frankie was diagnosed with a condition which meant he would be born with his bowels on the outside of his stomach, and surgery would be needed within hours of his

birth at a specialised hospital like Alder Hey.

He was transferred from a hospital in Wirral which meant Jess was only able to see him the next day, apart from a few minutes she had with him before he was transported.

Despite the difficulty of the situation, Jess and Frankie were reunited the following day and Frankie continues to exceed expectations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Frankie and Jess have since gone on to support the charity’s Surgical Neonatal Appeal and have taken part in recent fundraisers including modelling for the charity’s Matalan PJs, starring in a Johnson’s Baby fundraising campaign which supported the Appeal and even featuring at last weekend’s Grand National as the honorary 41st Runner!

Jessica said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my son and I couldn’t be more grateful for every single staff member at Alder Hey. It’s amazing to see how far Frankie has come and it’s always lovely to come back to see everyone.

“It’s always lovely to meet other people who support the Alder Hey Surgical Neonatal Unit Appeal and Susan’s gorgeous knitted creations will certainly be cherished by parents here at the hospital and when they get home with their tiny new-borns.”

The new Surgical Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Alder Hey is a joint project between Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust and Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The unit will offer 22 neonatal cots and will feature 18 individual family rooms where parents can be alongside their poorly new-borns while they are receiving care.

Read More
House prices in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen: The 13 neighbourhoods with the cheape...
Related topics:LiverpoolMirfield