Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust in Mirfield.

The group took part in the T3 Farm Challenge at Crossley Farm in Mirfield, on June 25, which involved a 5K obstacle course which saw staff, volunteers and young people conquer hay bales, wade through swamps and slide down mudslides.

The group then also pitched at Dewsbury Soup, a micro grant programme which saw them pitch for donations.

Erika Farey, project leader of the Create group, said: “These fundraising activities would be a challenge for anyone, let alone children with additional needs.

“We are incredibly proud of everyone who took part and challenged themselves in new ways to raise money.

“Create is really important to our young people. For some it’s the only club they attend, it’s acreative, safe and nurturing environment.

“We support the young people to develop confidence, form positive relationships, a sense of group identity, and above all to have fun!”

The Create Group is part of Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust, a children’s mental health charity based in Mirfield.

The group meets weekly and is for young people with learning difficulties.

The money raised from the challenge will go towards a new sensory garden for the young people to use and to leave as a memento.

While the group is funded by Children In Need, this only covers the cost of the staff, not the activities or additional staff needed to support the young people.