The anointing screen, which was designed by iconographer Aidan Hart, has been brought to life by several firms in the North of England, including Camira in Mirfield and H&C Whitehead Ltd in Brighouse.

Combining traditional and contemporary sustainable embroidery practices, the design speaks to His Majesty the King’s deep affection for the Commonwealth.

Camira fabrics have been selected for elements of the applique work on the anointing screen, including premium wool felts, Synergy and Blazer, which are produced using New Zealand wool.

The anointing screen at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace. Photo courtesy of the Press Association

CEO at Camira, Alan Williams, said: “It is an honour to be able to contribute to this truly special project.

"The anointing screens will be visible to people across the world at a key moment in the Coronation ceremony and it is a privilege to be a small part of that.

"This project is a collaborative effort, involving many talented craftspeople and the screen will highlight that the UK textile manufacturing industry is thriving despite the challenges we face.”

Camira’s Synergy fabric has been used in the shade. League has been used to form a tree on the screen which includes 56 leaves, representing the 56 member countries of the Commonwealth.

Blazer has been used in the colour, while Ulster and Synergy in Accord have been used to depict a grass area at the base of the tree, where the King’s cypher is positioned to represent the Sovereign as servant of their people.

His Majesty the King is a keen advocate and supporter of the preservation of heritage craft skills, and the anointing screen project has been a collaboration of these specialists in traditional crafts, from those early in their careers to artisans with many years of experience.

His Majesty King Charles III is also a supporter of The Campaign for Wool, which launched in 2010 to raise awareness among consumers about the unique, inherent natural, renewable and biodegradable benefits offered by the fibre in fashion, furnishings and everyday life.