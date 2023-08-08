Jack Durrans was born in 1923, in a cottage - which still remains - at Hartshead Moor Top, before moving into Cleckheaton.

He attended South Parade school and worked part-time at the Coop as a delivery boy, saving enough money to buy his own bicycle.

At 15 he got an apprenticeship as a maintenance engineer at Rigby’s in the town. After being told he could not sign up for World War II due to being in a reserved occupation, despite wanting to, he joined the army after the war ended and served for two years including, including spending one year in Gibraltar.

Jack Durrans, from Mirfield, will be celebrating his 100th birthday on Tuesday, August 8.

On his first leave he married Irene in 1946 and, together, they bought a house on Chapel Lane in Heckmondwike, before having two children, Catherine and Stephen.

After coming out of the army, Jack went back to work at Thom Woods on Union Road, Heckmondwike, before moving to Mirfield with Irene in 1968, where he still lives in the same bungalow.

Jack retired aged 65 in 1988 but kept busy by making things on a lathe in his garage and spending time in the Yorkshire Dales with Irene, who sadly passed away in 2019.

Jack Durrans, with his wife Irene, on their wedding day in 1946.

Jack has four grandchildren, James, Vicky, Greg and Roger, and five great grandchildren aged between seven and 15.

Up until recently he was a regular contributor to Facebook and used his iPad on a daily basis to even write his own life story.

Jack now spends his time doing jigsaws and watching sport on television, while also getting out on his mobility scooter. He likes a tot of whisky every night and believes a daily dose of cod liver oil has aided his longevity.

His daughter Catherine said:

A young Jack Durrans. Today, Tuesday, August 8, he celebrates his 100th birthday.

“He has always been a great family man and he loves nothing more than spending time with his family. He has a very positive attitude and always sees the bright side of things. He doesn’t look 100!

“He has always done everything for his family. He loves his family. That is what his life circles around, family.”

Referring to her Dad’s life story, she added:

“He didn’t get it published but he did write it in his own words. He did it with one finger on his iPad.”