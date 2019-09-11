Mirfield man sets up national event for Franchise Trust

Mirfield man Alan Wilkinson has organised a national event to raise funds and awareness for The Franchise Trust.

The Great British Franchise Cycle has seen nine teams up and down the UK cycling and spinning in the gym throughout August.

It aims to raise funds for The Franchise Trust, a charity which helps under privileged people to access training and find employment, as well as encourage people to cycle and raise awareness of franchising.

Alan, who has run a consultancy business with The Franchising Centre for the last 14 years from his office in Mirfield, said: “This event has taken over a year to come to fruition. We wanted to highlight the opportunities available to businesses who want to expand, and individuals who want to buy into a franchise. We wanted to raise £2,000. This has been exceeded.

We also wanted as an industry to ride the distance of the 2019 Tour De France, 3460km, and have more than doubled that, so it’s been a great success.”