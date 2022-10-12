Mirfield in Bloom ‘proud’ to receive a Silver Gilt in the Britain in Bloom Awards 2022

After inviting judges Ann Holland and Geraldine King of the prestigious national competition on a tour of the town in August, Mirfield in Bloom organisers and volunteers have now scooped the Silver Gilt in the ‘Large Town’ category of the Britain in Bloom Awards 2022.

The announcement was made during the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) Britain in Bloom UK Finals which took place in London on Monday.

Christine Sykes, Mirfield in Bloom volunteer and secretary, said: “What a day, we had a wonderful time.

Mirfield in Bloom volunteers with judges Ann Holland and Geraldine King.

“But, we were up against very stiff competition, some which would have put Chelsea Flower Show to shame - they are all absolutely amazing and they deserved to win.

“We, in our small way also felt we deserved to win as well but we got a Silver Gilt and we are very proud of that.

“Even if we hadn't got anything, at least we have made Mirfield lovely for the community and that's all that really matters.

“I want to give a special thanks to Richard Isaac, the community manager for Northern trains, who negotiated to get us our train tickets down to London.

Mirfield in Bloom chairman Ruth Edwards and secretary Christine Sykes.

“We even got Underground tickets given to us, so it didn't cost us a penny to travel down - which was really good of them.”

As well as winning the Silver Gilt in the ‘Large Town’ category of the Britain in Bloom Awards, Christine also received the prestigious award of ‘Community Champion’.

Christine added: “I had no Idea at all that I was going to win the Community Champion Award so I was so shocked. I am very pleased and honoured to get the award - it's marvellous.”

Mirfield in Bloom joined 45 finalists from across the UK, who were nominated after impressing the judges in their regional and national competitions.

The Britain in Bloom UK Finals took place in London on Monday, October 10.

Darren Share, Chair of the RHS Britain in Bloom judges, said: “Congratulations to all the finalists for putting on such impressive displays this year while embracing sustainable horticulture.

“We enjoyed seeing the forward-thinking ways groups are working to make their planting more resilient to climate change and also contributing to carbon reduction in their communities.”

The overall winner of Britain in Bloom this year was Amersham in Buckinghamshire, who also secured a gold medal in their category ‘Town’.

Rachel de Thame, who presented the awards, said: “It has been fantastic to celebrate gardening groups from across the UK who contribute so much to their communities.

“From helping wildlife, to engaging young people in the power of plants and helping grow a green future, all of the volunteers work tirelessly to create areas local people can be proud of. Britain is most certainly blooming.”

First held in 1963, the RHS Britain in Bloom is the largest horticultural campaign in the UK.

The campaign aims to inspire community groups in towns, cities and villages to make positive changes to their local environment through horticultural, environmental and community action.