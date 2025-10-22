Volunteers from Mirfield In Bloom, as well as special guests when Britain In Bloom judges visited the town in August, pictured outside St Mary's Church, the venue of The Song Of Praise event on Saturday, November 1.

A concert in aid of Mirfield In Bloom is coming to the town at the start of next month.

The Song Of Praise event will take place at St Mary’s Church, Mirfield, on Saturday, November 1, at 2pm.

The free concert will feature a selection of favourite hymns and sacred choral classics, with a special guest appearance from soprano soloist Ann Wilkes.

Mirfield In Bloom were recently awarded ‘Gold’ standard yet again at the 2025 Yorkshire In Bloom awards, with Keighley In Bloom judged as the best Large Town in the region.

Christine Sykes, secretary of the voluntary group, said: “Everybody has pulled together. It isn’t just us, it is the whole town. We have got that sense of pride and it is wonderful that people are going that extra mile for people that they live with.”

The group has worked closely with local schools in the town and has seen a number of younger volunteers join in with the blooming efforts.

“The young people have been amazing,” Christine said. “It is a privilege and they want to carry on. They have enjoyed it and they have enjoyed meeting new people.

“Our little bloomers are out all the time with their miniature little pickers and gloves - you can’t get them too soon. It has been inspirational.”

Inside St Mary's Church, Mirfield.

Other success stories at the Yorkshire In Bloom awards saw Church House Pre-School receiving ‘Gold’ in the Young People’s category, while St Mary’s Heritage Site and Graveyard received a ‘Platinum’ award in the Yorkshire Rose Parks, Gardens & Cemeteries category, and St Mary’s Neighbourhood was recognised as ‘Outstanding’.

The hard-working volunteers are now waiting to see if they have been successful at the Britain In Bloom awards, with the winners being revealed at a ceremony on October 31.