The home-builder has announced the creation of a community fund which will allow groups to apply for funding to support their projects.

From local sports teams looking for sponsorship, nurseries looking to equip their garden or perhaps a food bank in need of additional supplies, Miller Homes wants to support its neighbours across Mirfield and the surrounding area.

Debbie Whittingham, sales director for Yorkshire at Miller Homes, said: “We don’t just build houses, we create communities.

“There are so many amazing groups undertaking vital work in Mirfield and surrounding areas doing everything from supporting vulnerable members of society to enhancing the town’s green spaces.

“Through our community fund we’ll help as many of these organisations as we can and we encourage projects of all shapes and sizes to get in touch and let us know how we can help.”

The fund, which was officially launched in September will cover all of the Miller Homes’ developments in its Yorkshire region.

Applications for this first round of funding will close on Friday, November 11, after which donations between a minimum of £250 and a maximum of £2,000 will be awarded to the successful applicants.

Two funding rounds will take place each year in June and November and applications will be accepted throughout the year.

Each of Miller Homes’ ten regional offices across the UK will have its own £10,000 fund, which combined will contribute £100,000 to community initiatives across the country every year.