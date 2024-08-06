Mirfield get set for freebies! Mirfield Farm Fest is planning a huge town centre voucher giveaway
Farm Fest Mirfield takes place on September 7th at Crossley Farm and the lineup for the day includes international saxophonist Ellie Sax, as well as fantastic local acts, stalls, rides, animal attractions- making it the perfect end of summer festival!
To celebrate the second year of Farm Fest Mirfield, The organisers are giving away a whole host of vouchers to lucky members of the public on Friday 9th August . These are hidden around Mirfield town centre and offer various freebies at the festival. Here’s a preview of what’s up for grabs:
- 2 Farm Fest Vouchers x 2
- A round of cocktails courtesy of Twisted Sisters Mobile Bar
- 2 Gift boxes from a Sticky Situation
- A box of 4 bakes from Lauls Bakes
- A candle and soap from Dappled Goat and Co.
- A bottle of prosecco courtesy of the Mardy Mare Box
Stephanie James, event planner commented: “We’re so excited to be hosting Farm Fest Mirfield once again. It is a fantastic community festival that will help to put Mirfield on the map.”
Stephanie continued, “Keep an eye out on Farm Fests Facebook for occasional clues about where to find the vouchers. Come on down and enjoy the fun – and good luck hunting!”
