The store on Far Common Road - which is part of the family-run garden centre group British Garden Centres - is marking the regal event by engaging with its local area and helping children to reconnect with nature and harness their creative flair.

Coronation Initiatives include CelebraTree and the Great British Garden Centre Cake Competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CelebraTree

Staff at Mirfield Garden Centre on Far Common Road.

Do you know a group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond through trying times? In honour of the King’s Coronation, Mirfield Garden Centre wants to celebrate the people and places who have made a difference in the community.

To commemorate the occasion, they will be donating a suitably royal tree from their garden centre to be planted by the winner and celebrated by the local areas as they watch the Coronation CelebraTree grow year after year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, whether it be a community garden, allotment, retirement home or charity outdoor space, Mirfield garden Centre want to ‘green it up’ with their CelebraTree Coronation campaign.

To nominate a local group, visit www.britishgardencentres.com/celebratree/

Mirfield Garden Centre on Far Common Roadd, Mirfield.

Once nominations are in, they will be selected by the British Garden Centres’ team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries close on Thursday, April 27 and the winner will be announced on Sunday, April 30.

Trees will need to be collected before Monday, May 8 to be planted as part of The Big Help Out.

The Great British Garden Centre Cake Competition

Mirfield Garden Centre is inviting children and local schools to take part in this exciting competition. The King’s Coronation is a fitting theme which will ignite both artistic passion and creativity as the store asks your little ones to draw and design a Coronation Cake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Union Jack designs to a cake version of Windsor Castle, the store wants to see what your budding Picassos/bakers can dream up for this moment in history.

Judging will take place by the British Garden Centres team, who will be stepping into the roles of baking gurus Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

To submit a cake design, visit https://britishgardencentres.com/coronation-cake-competition/

The competition will close on Wednesday, May 3, with the winner receiving an incredible gardening and baking-themed hamper and a £100 British Garden Centres Gift Card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellis Healey, manager of Mirfield Garden Centre said: “We want to bring the community together for our new King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

“CelebraTree will recognise the hard-working groups and individuals that make our community what it is and plant a tree that will benefit future generations. And what is a coronation party without cake?

“We can’t wait to see children’s designs and bring them to life, creating a cake worthy of a place in the Bake-Off final.”

For more information about Mirfield Garden Centre, visit https://britishgardencentres.com/mirfield-garden-centre/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad