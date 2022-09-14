Mirfield fundraiser raises over £500 for Dementia UK after Three Peaks success

Chris Matthews, 25, had already taken part in the Roberttown Tractor Pull, Yorkshire Tough Mudder and a 100km ultra-marathon event in the Lake District this year before adding the Three Peaks to his charity fundraising efforts on Sunday.

The personal trainer and sports centre manager at the Mirfield Free Grammar has so far raised £565 for Dementia UK from his latest challenge, having been motivated by the recent sad deaths of his grandparents.

Desmond, who had dementia, and Bettye Matthews, who had Alzheimer’s, passed away within five months of each other earlier this year.

Chris Matthews, second from the right, and his group at the summit of Pen-y-ghent during their Three Peak challenge

After completing his latest event, Mr Matthews said: “It was brilliant. It was a really positive group and everyone came together so well. Some people needed support but there was never a chance of anyone dropping out.

“We were on for under ten hours at the top of Ingleborough so everyone cracked on and we actually ran the last two miles! Our official time was nine hours and 42 minutes.

“These people have now got a massive sense of achievement from accomplishing something that is a really big goal and a big challenge.

“They are all buzzing with themselves and people have said to me that they can’t wait for the next event. It’s great they’ve adopted that attitude.

Chris Matthews and his group at the top of Whernside

“It could be the National Three Peaks next year but I’ll leave it a few more days before I mention that because there are still a lot of sore feet, legs and hips out there! I’ll have to wait to find the right moment to sign people up to that one!

And the local fundraiser has been praised by the school’s sports facilities manager, Lee Richardson. He said: “Over the course of this year, the gym activity board at the Mirfield Free Grammar has been filled with weekly and monthly challenges that have seen Chris progress towards these goals.

“This has inspired gym and community members to support Chris and complete some of the challenges with him.

“He has had a really positive influence on the gym members and the community.”