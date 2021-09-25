Mirfield Friendship Cafe to return after break of 18 months due to pandemic

Mirfield Friendship Cafe celebrated International Women's Day in 2020. Pictured from the left are Linda Davis, Debbie Chandler, Kathleen Thornton, Eileen Hartley, Maureen Bentley and Pat Thornes

The group was started in 2019 by members of Dewsbury Soroptimists and meetings were held at Mirfield Library.

Pat Thornes, one of the founders, said the group had just started to become established when the pandemic struck.

Mirfield Friendship Café is held on the first Friday of every month and returns for the first time since March 2020 on Friday, October 1 (10.30am-12pm).

The group was started by Pat and colleague Linda Davis when they were joint presidents of the Soroptimists. It is now open to anyone on their own who wants to meet new people.

Members take turns to bake cakes and bring them along and Pat said: “We never had lots of people. It’s just a really pleasant coffee morning where we eat cake and have a chat.”