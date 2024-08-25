Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mirfield Educational Charity has given grants to more groups around the town, taking the total of money it has donated over the past year to more than £54,000.

The charity funded a petting zoo at last weekend’s Mirfield Show, introducing children to rabbits, guinea pigs, a pony, a donkey and large tortoises.

A grant also funded Artisan Cooks, who encouraged children to have a go at cooking pizzas, scones and chocolate cookies.

The charity’s trustees have also recently awarded grants of £1,432 to the Battyeford Parent, Teacher and Friends Association to replenish its library and £1,500 was awarded to an individual to enable her to represent the Great Britain under 19 women’s hockey team in Kuala Lumpur.

The trustees will meet again on October 8 and are keen to receive applications for grants for educational purposes on behalf of people under 25 who live in Mirfield.

For more information, contact the clerk, Malcolm Parkinson, at [email protected] – the deadline for applications is September 24.