Mirfield Educational Charity sees its donations in the last 12 months exceed £54,000 after giving grants to Mirfield Show
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The charity funded a petting zoo at last weekend’s Mirfield Show, introducing children to rabbits, guinea pigs, a pony, a donkey and large tortoises.
A grant also funded Artisan Cooks, who encouraged children to have a go at cooking pizzas, scones and chocolate cookies.
The charity’s trustees have also recently awarded grants of £1,432 to the Battyeford Parent, Teacher and Friends Association to replenish its library and £1,500 was awarded to an individual to enable her to represent the Great Britain under 19 women’s hockey team in Kuala Lumpur.
The trustees will meet again on October 8 and are keen to receive applications for grants for educational purposes on behalf of people under 25 who live in Mirfield.
For more information, contact the clerk, Malcolm Parkinson, at [email protected] – the deadline for applications is September 24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.