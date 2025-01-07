Mirfield Educational Charity grants to schools and community groups see donations in 2024 exceed £57,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mirfield Educational Charity has awarded £57,000 of grants to numerous groups in the town over the past 12 months.

At their recent meeting, the charity’s trustees agreed to award £3,792 to 868 Squadron towards the cost of laptops, £160 to Mirfield Junior Singers to cover the cost of attending a concert, and £600 to Musika Kirklees to help with travel to a concert at the Albert Hall.

Battyeford Primary School PTFA received £1,141 for new books and Old Bank Academy was awarded £945 towards the cost of hi-vis jackets.

A spokesperson said: “In these straitened times, the cost of group trips can hinder participation.

“To ensure that nobody misses out, the charity awarded Crossley Fields School £4,000 to subsidise residential visits and Old Bank Academy £2,055 to subsidise a visit to a professional pantomime in Halifax.”

The charity also awarded grants to individuals. A total of £3,500 was awarded to a student to complete medical training; £5,000 was awarded to an aspiring musician towards the cost of a double bass; £2,000 each was given to two students towards subsistence costs while attending further education; and £500 to an aspiring sportsperson towards the cost of essential kit.

It brings the total of grants awarded in 2024 to more than £57,000.

The spokesperson added: “The trustees look forward to meeting again on February 11 and are keen to receive applications for grants for educational purposes on behalf of people under the age of 25 who live, or whose parents live, in Mirfield.”

For more information, contact the clerk, Malcolm Parkinson, via email [email protected] - the deadline for receipt of applications is January 28.