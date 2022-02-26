Mirfield dancers weather the storm to bring new show to the stage

Ballet dancers at the Katie Philpott School of Dance in Mirfield

But it has not been plain sailing - just a week before Katie Philpott School of Dance students were due to take to the stage in March 2020, the country went into lockdown and UK theatres closed their doors.

Months of planning, preparations, rehearsals and the hearts of everyone involved in the show sank as the show had to be cancelled.

Two years later, the dedicated students and teachers have managed to navigate the choppy waters of the pandemic and "Sea Cruise Boogie" is now full steam ahead.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Show Captain Grace Pollitt in Katie Philpott School of Dance's production of Sea Cruise Boogie

Former professional cruise ship dancer and KPSD principal Katie said: “I’m so proud of our dancers for bouncing back.

"This is a very special show for the school as it was first staged in 2004 with 150 students and for our 2022 revival, we have a cast of more than 350.

“This time, our dance destinations include Spain, Greece, Africa, India, Thailand, the Arctic, Russia, South America and Miami with hits such as 'Under The Sea', 'I Wanna Be Like You', 'Friend Like Me', 'Bollywood', 'Happy Talk', 'Hazy Shade of Winter', 'Papa Loves Mambo', 'America', 'I Got Rhythm' and 'From Now On'.”

"Sea Cruise Boogie" will take place on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield, with shows at 1.30pm and 6.30pm on both days. Tickets are available online.

With 40 dazzling routines, "Sea Cruise Boogie" will showcase the wide range of classes that KPSD offers including ballet, tap, jazz, modern theatre, street dance, musical theatre, freestyle, contemporary, cheerleading, acrobatic arts, adult tap and classic cats for pre-schoolers.

The award-winning Katie Philpott School of Dance is celebrating its 21st year in Mirfield. It prides itself on its role in the local community, focussing on fitness and friendship alongside striving for excellence in dance.