Students from Katie Philpott School of Dance will be participating in the vibrant, fast-paced show at the iconic Huddersfield venue on Sunday, March 26.

The event, which takes place every two years, celebrates the creativity and dedication of students from the dance school, as well as showcasing the spirit and individual style of the dancers who will compete under the watchful eye of an independent adjudicator from the world of dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KPSD Principal, Katie Philpott said: “The Choreographic Cup is a unique show and has come so far over the years.

Students from Katie Philpott School of Dance will be participating in the Choreographic Cup, at the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, on Sunday, March 26.

“Our students are incredibly brave to dance on the professional stage at the LBT and present a routine they have fully prepared themselves.

“Some of our entrants are as young as six - I am so proud of them all!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the show’s adjudicator is acclaimed dance teacher and academy principal Jess Meredith, who trained at the London College of Dance and went on to teach in schools, colleges and dance academies around Yorkshire before launching Jazzy J’s Dance Academy near York in 2012.

The Choreographic Cup is also an opportunity for an audience to enjoy unique routines performed by soloists, duets, and group entrants – with choreography, costumes, props and music all put together by the students themselves.

Students from Katie Philpott School of Dance will be participating in the Choreographic Cup, at the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, on Sunday, March 26.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 5pm, can be booked via the Lawrence Batley Theatre website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad