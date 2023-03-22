Mirfield dancers set for Lawrence Batley Theatre spotlight
A Mirfield dance school is set for the Lawrence Batley Theatre spotlight this coming weekend by performing in the Choreographic Cup.
Students from Katie Philpott School of Dance will be participating in the vibrant, fast-paced show at the iconic Huddersfield venue on Sunday, March 26.
The event, which takes place every two years, celebrates the creativity and dedication of students from the dance school, as well as showcasing the spirit and individual style of the dancers who will compete under the watchful eye of an independent adjudicator from the world of dance.
KPSD Principal, Katie Philpott said: “The Choreographic Cup is a unique show and has come so far over the years.
“Our students are incredibly brave to dance on the professional stage at the LBT and present a routine they have fully prepared themselves.
“Some of our entrants are as young as six - I am so proud of them all!”
This year, the show’s adjudicator is acclaimed dance teacher and academy principal Jess Meredith, who trained at the London College of Dance and went on to teach in schools, colleges and dance academies around Yorkshire before launching Jazzy J’s Dance Academy near York in 2012.
The Choreographic Cup is also an opportunity for an audience to enjoy unique routines performed by soloists, duets, and group entrants – with choreography, costumes, props and music all put together by the students themselves.
Tickets for the event, which starts at 5pm, can be booked via the Lawrence Batley Theatre website.