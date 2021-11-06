Mirfield dance school marks its coming of age with students' showcase

The Choreographic Cup cast at Katie Philpott School of Dance in Mirfield

The Choreographic Cup will be held on Sunday, November 14 at 5pm at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield.

It comes after a difficult 18 months of stop-start classes and cancelled shows and events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Katie said: “The Choreographic Cup is our first show since lockdown and we’re thrilled to be back dancing, back performing and back in the newly-revamped LBT!"

The adjudicator for the 2021 Cup will be ISTD examiner, fellow and tutor and Tap Attack coach Alison Forrester, who has performed around the world and lectures nationally and internationally.

The Choreographic Cup entrants are divided into juniors, intermediates and seniors, with marks awarded for presentation, innovation, style, costume and musicality.

The show also features KPSD seniors performing work choreographed by the school’s teaching team.

The award-winning dance school was established in 2000 by its namesake, former touring professional dancer and experienced teacher Katie Philpott, in her hometown of Mirfield.

KPSD is based at the Wellhouse Moravian, Zion Baptist and St Mary’s churches. The school has more than 350 students, 80-plus classes and is a recognised centre for ISTD examinations, with a 100 per cent success rate.