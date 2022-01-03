Mirfield company launched in lockdown is now a six-figure business

Joe Taylor of Mirfield launched eGrowth Media in lockdown in April 2020 and has grown the company into a six-figure business

Trying to convince clients, sometimes twice his age, to trust him with their social media marketing was no easy feat.

“I definitely had a feeling of impostor syndrome," he said.

"Bearing in mind I’m self-taught and didn’t go to university, convincing clients who’ve been in business for 30 years to part with their hard-earned money when you’re running your company from your bedroom has been one of the biggest challenges.”

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But recruiting new clients was not nearly as challenging as the staff aspect.

“Managing people who are considerably older than me has been a huge learning curve," Joe said.

"Keeping them on board has been a struggle, especially when we go through challenging times. I’ve been told to p*** off a few times.”

Despite the initial struggle to get people to take him and his business seriously, Joe has seen eGrowth Media grow into a six-figure business since its launch back in April 2020.

He explains that his “sheer belief” in the services he offers has been what won people over - and now has the evidence to back it up.

“I have so much confidence in our ability to deliver on our promises," he said.

"I can speak to any business owner about how to leverage social media effectively and I have over 30 five-star reviews and client testimonials to back it up.”

Joe explains that the rapid growth of his business has not been without its dramas, forcing him to cut contact with some of his own friends.

“I've certainly noticed jealousy amongst people my age," he said.

"I had to cut out a lot of fake friends who drifted as the business grew.

"It’s affected a lot of my relationships. It hasn’t been easy but now I’ve found people who are on the same journey as me.”