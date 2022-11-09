Darren Collinson, who works as executive head chef at Bowcliffe Hall in Bramham near Wetherby, will test his skills against three other chefs on tonight’s heat of Masterchef: The Professionals.

The 42-year-old, who lives with his wife and three children, will attempt to impress the judges – Michelin-starred Marcus Wareing, acclaimed chef Anna Haugh and Gregg Wallace – with his dishes.

Darren has held various roles during his career, including six years as executive chef at Harewood House between 2007 and 2013 and a year as head chef at the Royal Armouries in Leeds, as well as at The Travellers Rest in Sowerby Bridge.

He wanted to challenge himself by appearing on the show.

He said: “I used to cook with my grandma as a child and enjoyed cooking for my family from a young age.

"Being in the kitchen allows me to be creative and I just really love developing new ideas and flavours.

“My style of cooking is modern British. I get inspiration from a range of other chefs and from the ingredients available around me, particularly those grown in the kitchen garden.

Darren preparing his signature menu

“I have cooked for some really important guests whilst at Harewood House, including royalty.

"I won Yorkshire Post Restaurant of the Year when I was working at Travellers Rest, Sowerby Bridge in 2005.

“I was so pleased to also get to my current role at Bowcliffe Hall, which I really enjoy.

“I have watched every series of MasterChef since I was a child – also watching Lloyd Grossman!

Masterchef: The Professionals judges Marcus Wareing, Gregg Wallace and Anna Haugh

"I wanted to challenge myself and the modern series of MasterChef: The Professionals is inspirational to watch.”

In tonight’s heat, the chefs will compete in two challenges set by the judges - firstly, the infamous skills test and then preparing a signature menu of their own creation.

Only the two best chefs will go through to the quarter final later in the week and remain in with a chance of being crowned MasterChef: The Professionals champion 2022.