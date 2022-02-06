Mirfield Cadets get the year off to a flying start gliding at RAF base

Gliders getting ready for launch

As well as taking part in a variety of activities including band practice, fieldcraft, work on the BTEC in teamwork and personal development and the start of a new STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) project for a CREST Discovery Award, three cadets got their first chance to go gliding with the Royal Air Force Air Cadets.

Cadets Katie Ashford, 16, Thomas Powles, 14, and Emily Richards, 14, visited 645 volunteer Gliding Squadron at RAF Syerston for a Blue Gliding Wings course, part of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets’ progressive flying training syllabus.

This entailed some classroom instruction in the basic principles of flight and the controls of a glider.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cadets Thomas Powles, Emily Richards and Katie Ashford with their newly awarded Blue Wings

They all then progressed to the airfield, where they could put the ground training into practice in the Air Cadets’ Viking glider. All three enjoyed successful flights and qualified for their Blue Wings.

Reflecting on her experience of the day, Katie said: “I really enjoyed my Blue Wings gliding course at RAF Syerston.

"Ground school was really interesting and it also taught us the safety procedures such as how to use a parachute in the event of an emergency. However the best part was being in the Viking glider and being allowed to use the controls.

"The course also taught me other things how to attach the towline to the glider and to hold the wings level to assist a take-off.”

868 Squadron Commander, Flight Lieutenant Peter Doubell, said: “After all the trials of the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions that were placed on our activities, it is so pleasing that we can further progress on road back to normality for the Air Cadets.

"We have seen a dynamic start to the year and the opportunity to include getting cadets into the air is so important, and a great experience for them, and one they would not get anywhere else.”