MIRFIELD BEER FESTIVAL: Here’s 12 pictures from the day

The town’s Charity Beer and Music Festival returned to St Paul’s Church on Huddersfield Road.

Here’s 12 pictures from the day.

The event, hosted by the Mirfield and District Round Table ran over Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29.

Indoor and outdoor music stages were set up to showcase 18 live acts over the weekend.

It also featured both indoor and outdoor bars, serving over 24 real ales, craft lagers, gin, prosecco and ciders.

The festival raises money for good local causes including sport and activity groups.

Organisers looking for volunteers to run this year’s events offered donations for good causes in exchange for spending a day or even just an hour pulling pints over the weekend.

The festival began in 2013 and was held at Mirfield Cricket Club.

Head over to the Mirfield and District Round Table Facebook page for more information about the organisation’s forthcoming events in the town.

1 . Mirfield Beer Festival From the left Tristan Gillingham, Melina Gillingham, Oliver Stringer, Stuart Douglas, Alex Jackson, Adam Hird, Charlotte Griffiths and Kristian MarshallPhoto: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . Mirfield Beer Festival Pauline and Stephen GarsidePhoto: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . Mirfield Beer Festival Simon Gardner, Emma Bownes and Andrew BownesPhoto: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4 . Mirfield Beer Festival Amy Booth and Adam RileyPhoto: Jim Fitton Photo Sales